Kim Kardashian faces backlash online over single parent complaint

Kim Kardashian has recently faced backlash online for her comments on parenting style on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast on May 22.



The reality star, who shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West, discussed about the challenges she faced as a single parent, calling it “really hard” job.

However, some listeners slammed her for acting “like she’s middle class” and “complaining about her struggles as a single mom”.

The social media users remarked that being a billionaire, Kim has all the help from nannies compared to an average woman.

“She also talks as if she doesn’t have A FULL STAFF OF PEOPLE HELPING HER,” remarked one user on podcast’s video on YouTube.

Another one wrote, “Kim has four nannies, one assigned to each kid.”

“Motherhood is not hard. Nannies are raising her kids. She needs stop trying to act like she’s middle class.”

A third user also stated, “She has Nannie’s [sic] and a lot of support in comparison to the average woman, and yet she still complains.”



“So much fakeness and contrived drama in their lives. Has so much background help from nannies. You [sic] would swear she does it all alone,” chimed in other user.

It is pertinent to mention that Kim along with all her sisters have hired nannies to “help raise their children”.