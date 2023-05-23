 
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Sebastian Maniscalco: Robert De Niro took my dad’s advice for About My Father movie

Robert De Niro called Sebastian Maniscalco's dad for tips before playing him in the upcoming movie, About My Father, revealed the comedian.

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, Sebastian said, “Robert called my father and said, ‘I'd like you to come to Oklahoma where I'm filming a movie, because I want you to help me and analyse this script and maybe teach me some Italian and how you behave’.”

“Then I think my dad started to really sense that this was actually happening,” stated the 49-year-old comedian.

Recalling the days when they did The Irishman movie together, Sebastian mentioned, “It's not like I had Robert De Niro's number. He enjoyed [the screenplay], and next thing you know, we were in Alabama shooting it. I think we wrote it about six or seven years ago, and here we are talking about a movie [where] my father's being played by Robert De Niro. Something I never thought would be in the cards for me.”

Sebastian also opened up on taking advice from his costar Robert in the upcoming movie.

“I talked to De Niro and I tell him, 'Listen, I need your help here. I ain't getting there. And what De Niro told me was to think about my dad, think about how he came [to the United States] when he was 15 years old not knowing the language and started a life for himself. And look at where you're at, who you are now,” explained the Cruise star.

“I started to get emotional and I started to use that coming into the scene,” shared Sebastian, adding, “De Niro definitely helped me and guided me through that scene.”

Meanwhile, About My Father will premiere in theatres on May 26. 

