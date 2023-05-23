 
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Alan Ritchson's shocking revelation on replacing Keanu Reeves in Fast X

Alan Ritchson's shocking revelation on replacing Keanu Reeves in Fast X

Fast X star Alan Ritchson has recently revealed that he almost replaced Keanu Reeves in the latest instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise.

Alan, who play the role of Aimes in Fast X, told Entertainment Weekly that he “took over the role” from Keanu, who was originally going to play this character.

“It was just a little stroke of luck and good timing,” said the Titans actor.

Alan recalled, “I was working on a movie with Hilary Swank up in Winnipeg in the freezing cold, and I got a call that things had shifted in the plans with Keanu Reeves, which is I think who was originally intended to play my part.”

“Tough act to follow,” he remarked.

Alan also mentioned that he thought he lost the role in Fast X following the departure of director Justin Lin.

“I got another call while I was filming from Jeff Kirschenbaum, who produces Fast, and he sounded really low,” disclosed the actor.

Alan explained, “I was like, 'Oh, God. Whatever you've got to say, just say it. I can take it. I'm a big boy.' He goes, 'You're not going to be working with Justin on this’.”

He continued, “I was like, 'Okay ... am I still in the movie?' He was like, 'Yeah, of course. We're excited to work with you, but we've decided to go our separate ways with Justin’.”

“I was like, 'Okay, you can just say that next time!' So, I'm very grateful that it worked out,” added Alan.

Meanwhile, the outlet reported that this was the second Keanu had been approached for a role in the Fast & Furious franchise.

