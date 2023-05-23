 
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Heidi Klum wholeheartedly accepts 50, 'just a number'

Tuesday May 23, 2023

Heidi Klum just hit 50 and the former supermodel is least concerned about the big number.

The Project Runway host and Hollywood’s favourite party planner is wary that she’s hit 50 but she neither let’s that impact her plans in life nor how she lives.

"To be honest, I don't let this number change my path or what I do. It is, for me, just a number, you know? Because I don't feel 50, internally," she shared.

"I mean, sometimes I look in the mirror and I'm like, 'Oh yeah, I am 50.' But internally, I feel like I'm 25."

Speaking to ET about the party plans, she confessed she’s handed over the arrangements to her husband.

"But I thought, 'You know what? I'm, 50, honey, this party is for you to figure out,'" Klum said.

"He's taking care of it for me."

"So, I'm excited! I'm just gonna lean back and enjoy that day," she added, smiling.

Klum also spoke about her experience as a judge on America’s Got Talent, alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, and host Terry Crews.

Ahead of the season premiere Klum revealed that the competition will feature far more creative contestants this season. 

"What I've seen a lot is that people will come up with hybrids. So, they will be like an aerialist [crossed] with like a contortionist, or like a singer, and they kind of get together and they mesh up this act," Klum teased.

 "So I feel like they've been more creative than they ever have been in the past because they also don't want to let us down."

