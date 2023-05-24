 
Showbiz
Wednesday May 24, 2023
'Om Shanti Om' actor Nitesh Pandey dies at the age of 51

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Nitesh Pandey's brother-in-law Siddharth Nagar confirms his death 

Nitesh Pandey, who played a vital role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om, passed away at the age of 51.

Reportedly, Pandey suffered a severe heart attack while shooting at Igatpuri situated near Nashik. Cardiac arrest has been reported as the cause of his sudden death.

The actor’s brother-in-law, Siddharth Nagar confirmed his death and also revealed that his father has left for Igatpuri to collect his body.

According to Nagar, Pandey’s sudden death has left people in shock as he was doing pretty fine until his last day. “He was a very lively person. I don't think he had a history of heart ailment."

The entertainment Industry was already dealing with the sudden deaths of actors Aditya Singh Rajput and Vaibhavi Upadhyaya. Now, the Anupamaa actor’s death news has once again sent shockwaves all over the industry.

Many of his close fraternity friend came forward to offer their condolences to the late actor.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah shared a picture of Pandey and wrote: “Nitesh Pandey: 17 January 1973-23 May 2023. Good bye sir.”

Nitesh Pandey has been one of the most popular actors of Television. He became a familiar face on the big screen after the release of his famous comedy drama Khosla Ka Ghosla in 2007. Later in 2007, he played the role of an assistant in Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om, reports ETimes.  

