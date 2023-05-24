Prince Harry’s ‘aggressive paparazzi’ a ‘reenactment of Fast and Furious'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been branded the ‘Fredo Corleone and the Yoko Ono’ of the ‘royal clan’.



A contributor for the National Review issued these allegations against Prince Harry.

He started everything off by saying, “I believe that America’s Founding Fathers were willing to shoot other human beings in the head so that they wouldn’t have to care about what members of the British royal family thought about anything.”

While “this makes me a bit of a wet blanket when it comes to discussions of Harry and Meghan,” he admits Prince Harry forces him into ‘the occasional exception’.

For example, “when Prince Harry says he thinks the First Amendment is ‘bonkers,’ I want to remind him that the entire point of the Constitution is that the opinion of someone like him doesn’t matter and cannot limit what Americans can say.”

“But the general policy of not paying attention to the British royals changes a bit when the Fredo Corleone and the Yoko Ono of the clan claim they barely survived a two-hour high-speed reenactment of a Fast and the Furious chase with ‘highly aggressive paparazzi’ in the middle of Manhattan”.