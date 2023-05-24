 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘aggressive paparazzi’ a ‘reenactment of Fast and Furious'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been branded the ‘Fredo Corleone and the Yoko Ono’ of the ‘royal clan’.

A contributor for the National Review issued these allegations against Prince Harry.

He started everything off by saying, “I believe that America’s Founding Fathers were willing to shoot other human beings in the head so that they wouldn’t have to care about what members of the British royal family thought about anything.”

While “this makes me a bit of a wet blanket when it comes to discussions of Harry and Meghan,” he admits Prince Harry forces him into ‘the occasional exception’.

For example, “when Prince Harry says he thinks the First Amendment is ‘bonkers,’ I want to remind him that the entire point of the Constitution is that the opinion of someone like him doesn’t matter and cannot limit what Americans can say.”

“But the general policy of not paying attention to the British royals changes a bit when the Fredo Corleone and the Yoko Ono of the clan claim they barely survived a two-hour high-speed reenactment of a Fast and the Furious chase with ‘highly aggressive paparazzi’ in the middle of Manhattan”.

More From Royals:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘stuck’ on ‘something of a losing streak’ video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘stuck’ on ‘something of a losing streak’
Prince Harry’s police protection case loss is his ‘biggest setback yet’ video

Prince Harry’s police protection case loss is his ‘biggest setback yet’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to make ‘juicy’ Netflix movie about royal life video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to make ‘juicy’ Netflix movie about royal life
Royal family lands in trouble days after King Charles coronation?

Royal family lands in trouble days after King Charles coronation?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dub ‘PR stunt’ claims as ‘abhorrent’ video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dub ‘PR stunt’ claims as ‘abhorrent’
Prince William secretly offers olive branch to Prince Harry? video

Prince William secretly offers olive branch to Prince Harry?
Spike in sales of Prince Harry's book after New York incident

Spike in sales of Prince Harry's book after New York incident

Prince Harry identifies himself as HRH Prince Henry in UK court

Prince Harry identifies himself as HRH Prince Henry in UK court

All is not well in Meghan and Harry's marriage

All is not well in Meghan and Harry's marriage

Series starring Meghan Markle coming to Netflix next month video

Series starring Meghan Markle coming to Netflix next month

Kate Middleton mocks Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton mocks Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'proven compulsive liars'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'proven compulsive liars'