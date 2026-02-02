Royal family receives shocking news ahead of rap trial

Norwegian royal family is in deep waters after shocking arrest of Crown Princess Mette-Marit's 29-year-old son, Marius Borg Høiby.

He was taken into custody on new charges just days before he's scheduled to appear in an Oslo courtroom on Tuesday for a seven-week trial.

The 29-year-old faced fresh allegations of bodily harm, threatening someone with a knife, and breaching a restraining order.

He faces a total of 38 charges, among them four allegations of rape, domestic violence against a former partner, and secretly recording multiple women without their consent.

His lawyer, Petar Sekulic, previously told GB News: "Our client denies all charges of sexual abuse, as well as the majority of the charges regarding violence. He will present a detailed account of his version of events before the court."

His arrest on Sunday is the fourth time he has been detained by police since August 2024, when he was accused of assaulting a woman he had been having a relationship with.

He has denied the most serious charges against him but admitted some of the more minor ones. It is the latest scandal to beset the royal family.

Norwegians are also coming to terms with revelations that his mother corresponded for three years with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein between 2011 and 2014.

The Crown Princess admitted "poor judgment" as her extensive contacts with Epstein became clear.

She expressed her "deep sympathy and solidarity with the victims of the abuses committed by Jeffrey Epstein" and said her contact with him was "simply embarrassing".