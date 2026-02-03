Sarah Ferguson spokesperson breaks silence as backlash intensifies

Sarah Ferguson spokesperson makes big announcement amid growing backlash

Sarah Ferguson's team issued an urgent statement about the future of the former Duchess's plans after her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were left "mortified" by Epstein's new emails.

The author's initiative, Sarah's Trust, is set to stop its operations as the backlash on Fergie has intensified after her controversial exchange with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Fergie's spokesman associated with Sarah's Trust, "Our chair, Sarah Ferguson and the board of trustees have agreed that with regret the charity will shortly close for the foreseeable future."

The officials further shared, "This has been under discussion and in train for some months."

At the end, Sarah's team member lauded the efforts of the Trust's entire team over recent years.

For the unversed, a new set of information has been released, revealing the former Duchess's friendship with the paedophile financier.

From making inappropriate comments about her daughter Eugenie to extending warm wishes to Epstein on the arrival of his alleged "baby boy," Fergie raised eyebrows.

It has been said that Andrew and Sarah's daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, are reportedly pretty hurt and mortified over their parents 'dark secrets.'