Kate Middleton to remove traces of Meghan Markle in UK with subtle move

Kensington Palace revealed that the Princess of Wales will be taking on an important task as part of her royal duties, which has a quiet link to Meghan Markle.

Princess Kate will be travelling to west Wales on Tuesday for a visit to Hiut Denim, a premium jeans manufacturer based in Cardigan. It was revealed earlier this year that Prince William and Princess Kate will be taking on more duties to highlight the local brands and talent.

While Kate is known among the fashion labels to have the ‘Kate effect’, there was a time when the Duchess of Sussex also had her very own ‘Meghan Markle effect’.

Eight years ago, when Meghan was still part of the royal family as Prince Harry’s fiancée, she catapulted the Welsh brand’s popularity by attracting international attention. In January 2018, she wore high-waisted Dina skinny jeans for an official tour to Cardiff.

After the influx of orders that came in, the cofounder credited the booming business to the Meghan Markle effect’.

“In the next four weeks, we are moving into a factory that’s three times the size and we’ve hired eight new people — the Meghan Markle Effect is real!” David had told People Magazine at the time.

Now, Kate is set to make her own visit, which appears to be a deliberate attempt to reclaim the popularity that was once held by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan had previously shared how she selectively chooses brands whose missions resonate with her.

“It makes me feel really great when, specifically, it can help uplift brands that have a great ethos and female founders. You know, there was a long time where I wasn’t out talking. So, if you couldn’t hear me, how could I be heard through what I was wearing, if that was what people were focusing on?” the Duchess of Sussex said last year.

“Or the choices I was making, that you didn't have to say a word, but it would move product for small companies,” she added.

Previously, it was reported that the Palace wants to use William and Kate in the US to rival the Sussexes in the US. Now, it is possible that the Waleses are being used to dominate the places that were once associated with Harry and Meghan.