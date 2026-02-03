 
Geo News

Duchess Sophie, Queen Camilla join forces to support King Charles big mission

King Charles recieves meaningful gesture from royal women after milestone achievement

By
A. Akmal
|

February 03, 2026

King Charles had the support of his most loved and trusted people in the family as he continues his ‘uphill’ struggle for an important mission he has pursued all his life.

The King’s wife, Queen Camilla, and the monarch’s secret weapon, Duchess Sophie, were joined by the Duchess of Gloucester were present at Windsor to uplift the spirits of the not only the monarch, but the team that has been working tirelessly to pull off a starry event at Windsor.

The royals hosted a premiere of the upcoming documentary Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, which delves into the lifelong agenda Charles has worked for: protecting the natural environment.

Charles has founded the King’s Foundation in 1970 and as it continues to build the skills of young Britons, the royal women chose to honour the work of the graduates from the Foundation’s programmes.

Aptly, the documentary also emphasises the need for “rewear, repair or recycle”. The graduates had designed brooches by using sustainable materials, inspired by the gardens of Highgrove, the monarch’s royal residence in Tetbury, Gloucestershire.

The Queen wore a brooch designed and embroidered by Eliza Gomersall and Durga Shanthakumar, the Duchess of Edinburgh wore a brooch by Katie Dickson and Duchess of Gloucester wore a brooch by Tamsin Lines.

The brooches were developed in partnership with Chanel, in the course which offers students training opportunities in embroidery for haute couture and the luxury fashion industry.

Katie said that it was an “honour” to design something for the royals. It also seemed a meaningful way for the royal women to embrace Charles's message in the documentary.

