Princes William, Harry uncle finally closes painful chapter for family

February 03, 2026

Prince William and Prince Harry may not be on speaking terms with each other but they still maintain a close bond with their uncle Charles Spencer.

The 9th Earl Spencer, 61, who is the younger brother of Princess Diana, had been going through a difficult family time following his separation from wife Karen Spencer, 53. A legal battle had also ensued in which Karen accused Charles of cheating.

After two years of intense negotiations, the divorce deal has been finalised between the two. According to DailyMail, the divorce was sealed in December, but there are understood to be financial matters yet to be decided.

Charles and Karen, who were married for 13 years have one daughter together: Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer. Charles has six other children from his two previous marriages and Karen also has two daughters from her previous marriage to Mark Gordon.

King Charles’s former brother-in-law seemed to have hired Fiona Shackleton, a divorce lawyer known as ‘steel magnolia’. She had represented the then-Prince Charles in his 1996 divorce from Princess Diana.

