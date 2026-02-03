Princess Kate sends ultimatum to Harry as royals land in grave crisis

Kate Middleton sped up her efforts to bring back Prince Harry to the royal fold, especially during hard times for the royal family.

The Princess of Wales is reportedly urging her brother-in-law to share his plans related to Princess Diana's death anniversary, so it won't spoil the Waleses plans.

As Harry is in the news related to a possible reunion with his family, Catherine does not want his actions to shatter reconciliation dreams, Heat World reported.

The source shared, "Royal aides have been working behind the scenes to ensure that Diana’s anniversary is marked in a way that William is comfortable with."

However, the Sussexes are "said to be organising their own thing, despite requests to coordinate activities."

Princess Kate seemingly is not in favour of any "clash" between the two brothers, who are already on the verge of lifelong estrangement.

An insider claimed that the future Queen warned Harry that if he wouldn't share his plans for the sombre event, it "could be the final nail in the coffin for Kate."

"She’s always tried to see both sides in the hope that Harry would come back to his family. But this situation risks crossing a line," added the source.

The mother-of-three is no longer in favour of defying her husband William, as the upcoming occasion also holds a special place in his heart.

"She will always stand by her husband. If siding with William means going against Harry, so be it," the report shared.

Notably, Kate Middleton's ultimatum to Harry came at a time when the royal family once again made it to the negative limelight following Andrew and Fergie's vulgar exchange with Epstein.