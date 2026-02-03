 
King Charles learns of Andrew's actions 'same time as public'

Buckingham Palace left in dark about level of Andrew’s activities revealed in Epstein files

Geo News Digital Desk
February 03, 2026

King Charles is understood to be baffled by the amount of revelations that are being made about his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The monarch had made a landmark decision about stripping off his disgraced brother not of his royal titles and honours but also taking away his 75-year “iron-clad” lease on Windsor mansion, Royal Lodge.

The pressure is now growing around the shamed former Duke of York to come forth and testify in front of the US Department of Justice Sources revealed to DailyMail’s Rebecca English that “providing testimony is now a matter for Andrew and his conscience”.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer had also urged Andrew to testify as “anybody who has got information should be prepared to share that information”.

The report stated that it is unlikely that King Charles was aware of “the level of detail in the latest files”, which delves into the close ties Andrew and Epstein actually had. Moreover, Buckingham Palace appears to be learning about the new material at the ‘same time as the public’.

The Palace has so far declined to comment on the latest tranche of documents released in the Epstein files.

In a slew of emails and images released, Andrew was seen on all fours over a young girl. Moreover, Andrew had invited Epstein and others for shady and illicit activities, as royal staffers were warned not to report any complaints.

