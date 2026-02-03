Andrew’s illicit activities in Buckingham Palace exposed: Shocking details

King Charles may have removed former Prince Andrew from the royal fold, but his actions continue to haunt the royals and the Buckingham Palace.

While it seemed that the royals saw the worse of Andrew’s activities, the latest release of documents by the Department of Justice reveal that there is still a lot more that went down, especially right at the Monarchy HQ of the British royals.

Andrew’s connection with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein had gone deeper than it seemed on the surface. In the latest release, emails showed an exchange between “Invisible Man” who signed off his name as ‘A’. While the actual identity of the person is not revealed, it is believed to a person from Balmoral.

The files also spotlight that Andrew invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace. In shocking turn of events, one email Epstein offers to connect the disgraced royal with a “clever” and “beautiful” 26-year-old Russian woman.

The exchange, which took place on 29 September 2010, Andrew tell the financier that they could have lunch at the Palace.

“Delighted for you to come here to BP. Come with whomever and I'll be here free from 1600ish to 2000.” (BP is thought to refer to Buckingham Palace.”

The revelation comes after royal biographer Andrew Lownie had claimed that disgraced Andrew brought sex workers into Buckingham Palace “for years”.

He noted that staffers who worked there “complained to people in command, but nothing was done”. Lownie also shared that the security officers were allegedly told to “keep quiet” or else they could risk being demoted.

The biographer alleges that the late Queen Elizabeth II “knew” about Andrew’s activities but since he was her “favourite son”, the former Duke “got away with everything”. He added, “They brushed it under the rug - until now.”

The Palace has declined to comment.