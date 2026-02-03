 
Meghan Markle extends support to Brooklyn Beckham: 'How hurtful it is'

Duchess of Sussex relives 'hurtful' moments in Brooklyn Beckham bombshell confession

Geo News Digital Desk
February 03, 2026

Meghan Markle extends support to Brooklyn Beckham: How hurtful it is
Meghan Markle extends support to Brooklyn Beckham: 'How hurtful it is'

Meghan Markle has been sympathetic towards Brooklyn Beckham amid his fallout with David and Victoria.

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly extended her and Prince Harry's support to the aspiring chef after he opened up about his family problems on social media.

As per Closer, "Meghan really sees herself in Brooklyn and, since getting to know him over the past few months, she feels he’s been misunderstood in the same way she and Harry were."

The former Suits actress is "triggered" by the harsh treatment Brooklyn has been receiving, which she once went through.

"She’s been there and knows how hurtful it is to be vilified for speaking your mind," the source shared.

But, the information which grabbed the readers is the Duchess seemingly urging Brooklyn to use a proper platform in order to tell his side of the story like an explosive sit down tell all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan "thinks he needs to set the narrative, rather than his parents."

However, an insider revealed that Brooklyn has been "trying" to process the alleged heartbreak received by his parents.

The 26-year-old wants to discuss his "next steps" with his beloved wife Nicola Peltz. 

