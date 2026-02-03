Epstein shows no remorse in newly released interview after Fergie's comment

Epstein's files and footage are unvieling some shocking details about the world's famous figures, but his newly released interview perfectly highlights his personality.

In the video, which is circulating online, he's seen responding with unnerving calm when asked if he believes he's the devil.

In response to the question, the convicted sex offender appeared unrepentant, saying: "I have a good mirror."

The footage, part of a massive document release by the US Department of Justice, offers a rare glimpse into Epstein's psyche, showcasing his unapologetic demeanor.

He puts on a defiant display during the chat, which seems to acknowledge the darkness of his crimes without an ounce of remorse.

The full video file - which runs for nearly two hours - shows Epstein facing questions from an interviewer.

However, it has not been confirmed who is asking the questions, or when and why the footage was filmed.

In one section, Epstein is questioned about his wealth, and it is later put to him whether he is a "class three sexual predator".

The video is part of millions of files released on Friday by the US Department of Justice.

Interviewer asked: "Is your money dirty money?"

Epstien responded as saying: "No, it's not."

"So, in fact..."

The person raised another question, "Why is it not dirty money?"

To which, Epstien said: "Because I earned it."

The interviewr added: "But you earned it..."

The video emerges after an email where Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson made a crude comment about her then-19-year-old daughter surfaced in the latest batch of documents released by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

In an email from March 2010, Epstein asked Ferguson about a trip to New York. She responded, "Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!"