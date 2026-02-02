King Charles' leagal team gets urgent plea as Andrew lands in new trouble

King Charles leagal team gets urgent plea as Andrew crisis deepens

King Charles’s legal team has received an urgent plea to contact lawyers for Epstein accuser over Andrew allegations after the release of new US Justice Department material connected to the late sex offender.

Legal representatives for a woman who alleges Epstein sent her to the UK for an encounter with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have called on King Charles to make direct contact with them.

Lawyers acting for the unnamed accuser, described as a second woman to make allegations against the former prince, said any testimony he might provide would be “irrelevant”.

They argued that only a “sincere and real apology” from the monarch could allow the royal family to “maintain any level of credibility” with survivors of Epstein’s abuse.

Brad Edwards, a lawyer from the US firm Edwards Henderson, has previously told the BBC that his client spent the night with Andrew after a tour of Buckingham Palace.

Andrew, 65, is referenced repeatedly in the newly released Epstein material.

The document trove included images reported to show a man resembling the former prince crouched over an unidentified woman lying on the floor.

The monarch, 77, has already taken action against his brother and removed Andrew's royal titles after the posthumous publication of Virginia Giuffre’s book, in which she alleged Epstein and his former partner Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her when she was 17.