Royals
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Meghan Markle misses Gracie Awards days after New York car chase

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle missed The Gracie Awards in Los Angeles days after New York car chase.

Meghan, who was named a digital media national winner at the 49th Gracie Awards, did not turn up following a 'near-catastrophic' car chase in New York a week ago, according to Express UK.

The award ceremony was held at Beverly Hills on Tuesday night.

According to Archewell foundation website, the Gracie Awards announced that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex was named top Entertainment Podcast Host for her groundbreaking podcast series Archetypes.

The Gracies “recognize exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment.”

This award honors outstanding original content that both entertains and informs in a highly engaging and authentic manner.

In March, when the Duchess was honoured for her podcast Archetypes, she had said “Thank you to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for this prestigious honor. This is a shared success for me and the team behind Archetypes – most of whom are women – and the inspiring guests who joined me each week.”

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi in New York, the spokesperson for the couple had confirmed.

