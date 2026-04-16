Prince Harry, Meghan carrying forward key royal tradition raises eyebrows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been stirring a lot of debate over their Australia visit and it is likely the royal family is also feels divided about how it looks.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had reportedly informed Buckingham Palace of the trip before they announced it to the public. And even though it is a private visit, there is a stark resemblance to what a royal tour looks like.

The coverage has been immense and the public seemed to have welcomed the non-working members with open arms. Some royal experts believe that it is a deliberate attempt of the Sussexes to attach themselves to the royal family.

Before Harry and Meghan stepped back from their senior positions, royal biographers have revealed that the couple wanted a “half-in and half-out” arrangement which the late Queen Elizabeth II did not want to happen.

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, Harry and Meghan have taken matters into their own hand. He said that it was believed that it would be a “blow to the contemporary image of the institution”.

This is what deepened the rift in the first place and now Harry and Meghan are imitating the royals to send a message as they are “positioning themselves as heirs”.

“The visit was carefully planned to make them successors to a royal tradition, Queen Elizabeth had opened it in 1963 and Harry’s parents visited in their 1985 tour,” he explained.

“The images of them with the children were touching and heartwarming. To pretend that they were ‘call me Meg’ non-royals was totally hypocritical, they were obviously positioning themselves as heirs to a royal tradition.”