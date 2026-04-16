Duke of Gloucester joins the queue at Big Curry Lunch

The Duke of Gloucester stepped into one of the City of London’s most unique charity traditions on Thursday, attending the ever popular Lord Mayor’s Big Curry Lunch at the historic Guildhall.

Welcomed by the Lady Mayoress, Susan Langley, the Duke joined a lively crowd gathered in support of the UK’s Armed Forces community.

The annual event is now a firm fixture in the City calendar, brings together senior military figures, business leaders, members of Livery Companies and parliamentarians.

Hosted in the grandeur of Guildhall, the Big Curry Lunch stands out for its refreshingly informal twist.

Guests queue up side by side serving themselves and mingling freely over generous helpings of curry.

The event raises funds for three major service charities, ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, and the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund, all of which provide vital support to current and former members of the Armed Forces and their families.

Tickets are priced at £110, attendees are treated to unlimited food and drinks.