Princess Charlotte faces her big day without King Charles

Princess Kate and Prince William's only daughter, Princess Charlotte, will mark her milestone event without King Charles next month.

The British monarch and his wife, King Charles and Queen Camilla, will skip an important occasion for Princess Charlotte due to their foreign trip.

The 77-year-old King, who's known as a very doting grandfather, will be very sad to miss a special day for her granddaughter.

Prince William's father will be in the US on a state visit at the end of April – and the official end date was confirmed on Tuesday to be May 2.

The King's conflicting plans mean that he will conclude his visit in Bermuda on Princess Charlotte's 11th birthday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' sweet daughter has her birthday on the same day.

Bermuda is only four hours behind the UK's time, but the grandad-of-five has an action-packed schedule that will likely leave little time for a video or voice call.

The monarch plays an active role in Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis' upbringings and live. He has a sweet bond with 10-year-old Charlotte.

King Charles has been seen on multiple occasions with friendship bracelets on his wrist. These were likely made by Charlotte, who has also been seen wearing the bracelets, which have become a tradition among Taylor Swift fans.

Last year, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a picture of Charlotte on a hike in Cumbria to celebrate her 10th birthday, taken by Kate on her iPhone. William and Kate typically release a portrait of their kids on each of their respective birthdays.