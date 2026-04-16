Princess Anne keeps up her relentless royal pace in Dartmouth

Princess Anne brought was in Dartmouth on Thursday, overseeing a milestone moment for the Royal Navy’s newest officers as they marked the end of months of intense training.

At Britannia Royal Naval College, the Princess Royal attended the traditional passing-out parade,

The ceremony is steeped in naval history, where officer cadets officially graduate and step into their roles as commissioned leaders.

The occasion marks the culmination of around 29 weeks of rigorous training, transforming civilians into naval officers through a demanding mix of leadership drills, academic study and time at sea.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Devon’s coastline, the parade blended military precision with proud celebration, as families and senior naval figures gathered to watch the next generation of officers take their place.

Earlier, she was spotted at 1 Great George Street for an engagement with the Ministry of Agriculture.