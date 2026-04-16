Prince Harry team makes exciting announcement about London arrival

Prince Harry sent a delightful update to Britons from his headline-making Australia tour.

On April 16, the Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games team made an exciting announcement about a new London project.

The officials shared that the Invictus Games 'Veterans' Corner' arrived in London to facilitate military-based charities.

According to the statement, "Introducing Veterans’ Corner at the London Marathon. A space led by the Invictus Games Foundation to honour service, celebrate recovery, and give veterans the lift they need when it matters most.

"Located at Mile 23, Veterans’ Corner is the first dedicated space of its kind, bringing together military charities to support runners at one of the toughest points of the world’s most iconic marathon."

Fans rejoiced upon hearing the good news. One fan wrote in the comments section, "Invictus strong! Let's go."

Notably, Prince Harry is said to be visiting the UK in July for the one-year countdown event ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

However, no confirmation has been made till now.