Meghan Markle brings back '80s' tights she once called inauthentic

Meghan Markle has rewritten her own fashion playbook during her Australia visit, bringing back a look she once insisted was firmly in the past.

Stepping out at Swinburne University in Melbourne, the Duchess of Sussex paired her elegant ‘Anya’ dress from Australian label Friends with Frank.

In a 2024 interview with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang, Meghan had been candid about her past royal wardrobe, admitting that wearing nude pantyhose during her time as a working royal never quite felt like “herself.”

She even joked she hadn’t seen them “since movies in the ’80s,” describing the look as something that felt out of step with her personal style at the time.

The outing itself focused on more serious matters, with Meghan and Prince Harry engaging students in a conversation about the realities of social media and its impact on mental health.

They have both been vocal about online wellbeing, listened to young people share their experiences while encouraging open dialogue around digital pressures.

The Sussexes are set to head to Sydney next where the Duchess will take at her much discussed “Her Best Life” retreat.