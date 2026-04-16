Prince Harry fights tears as he makes emotional admission about royal role

Prince Harry expressed deep feelings about his royal role, raising questions about his future with the firm.

The Duke of Sussex delivered an important speech at a leadership summit in Melbourne. From speaking about his own traumas to urging people to seek professional help, Harry grabbed the attention of the audience.

One of the past events which he mentioned was the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who tragically bid farewell to her well-wishers across the globe in 1997.

Speaking about it, Harry remembered the 13-year-old him, who was questioning about royal perks, as everything at that moment felt meaningless.

He shared, "After my mum died just before my 13th birthday - I was like: 'I don't want this job. I don't want this role - wherever this is headed, I don't like it.'"

"It killed my mum, and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years," emotional Harry made a heartbreaking confession.

The Duke of Sussex's admission sparked reactions as at one point he is reportedly making an effort for royal return but also protecting himself from constant media scrutiny.