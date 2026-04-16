Duchess of Gloucester walks away with bespoke gift from Blackthorn Trust

The Duchess of Gloucester paid a special visit to Maidstone’s Blackthorn Trust on April 14, 2026.

She joined celebrations marking the charity’s 40th anniversary and spending time with the people at the heart of its work.

At the Blackthorn Trust Health and Community Hub, the Duchess met service users taking part in the organisation’s six-month mental health support programme, alongside the staff and volunteers who help deliver it day to day.

Charity's Chief Executive, Emma Halpin, highlighted the importance of the occasion, noting how meaningful it was to have the organisation’s work recognised during such a milestone year.

Duchess of Gloucester meets patients and receives gift

She spoke about the ongoing need to keep attention on mental health challenges and the value of compassionate, accessible support for those who need it most.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the Duchess was also presented with a bespoke handmade gift, created through the Trust’s workshops by stained glass leader Barbara Kavanagh and woodcraft leader Les Rist.