King Charles, Prince William 'angered' by Harry, Meghan: 'Monetising titles'

King Charles, Prince William angered by Harry, Meghan

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been slammed for their so-called "faux royal tour" of Australia, allegedly causing trouble for King Charles, Prince William and other senior royals.

"The palace is unhappy about these rent-a-royal tours because it blatantly disregards the late queen’s very specific instruction that there can be no half-in, half-out for the Sussexes," claimed a royal expert.

Kinsey Schofield, host of YouTube’s Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, told Fox News, "All they are doing in Australia is monetising their titles and clinging to royal relevance, even though most of Prince Harry’s family refuse to take his phone calls."

The Sussexes' move has allegedly caused strong feelings of displeasure and rage among the royals, creating serious propblems. It may fuel deep, ongoing rift between the Duke and his family, particularly with the heir to the British throne, Prince William.

Schofield explained: "The purpose of the Australian tour is monetary, but it is also to look like royals because the world has rejected Harry and Meghan as reality stars and podcasters.

"Their relevance remains through their proximity to the British royal family. The royal family thinks it’s disrespectful."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard added: "This faux royal roadshow elevates the Sussex brand while undermining the very institution that gave them the platform.

"The Australians are asking: Who exactly is this tour for?"



There is no official palace response or endorsement issued on the visit, as Harry and Meghan are not working royals. However, insiders claim that King Charles, prince William and other senior royals are not happy with the couple's decision.

"The move has seriously riased eyebrows among royals, according to a Palace insider.

Schofield and Chard’s statements came shortly after royal writer Robert Hardman, author of "The Windsor Legacy," told Page Six that Harry and Meghan’s trip may leave palace aides perplexed, even annoyed.

"I’m sure [Buckingham Palace] would prefer that Harry and Meghan weren’t going, but there’s not a lot they can do about it," he had said before they embarked onthe trip.

"They have no control. There will undoubtedly be a sense of confusion about what Harry and Meghan are there for … this trip may stick in the gullet of the palace."

On the other hand, Melbourne’s Herald Sun newspaper described the latest visit as a "faux royal tour to shore up Brand Sussex."

However, a spokesperson for the Sussexes rejected the claim that the couple’s visit was a publicity tour.