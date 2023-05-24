 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘School of Lies’ trailer: mystery thriller features petrifying true story

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 24, 2023

‘School of Lies’ follows true story of a 12-year-old boys disappearance
‘School of Lies’ follows true story of a 12-year-old boy's disappearance

Disney+ Hotstar has released the trailer for its upcoming mystery thriller School of Lies, which is based on bone-chilling true events.

The thriller, which will premiere on June 2, revolves around the mysterious disappearance of Shakti, a school-going child.

Here’s what the logline of the show says: “When a 12-year-old Shakti goes missing, things start to spiral out of control, revealing the hidden skeletons in the closet of the boarding school.”

The chilling trailer begins with the administration of Shakti’s school realising that the child has been absent for many days, as they begin to look for him, Nandita Mehra (Nimrat Kaur), a child counsellor, offers help with the children in order to solve the mystery of Shakti’s disappearance.

Discussing the mystery series, Kaur said, “With the shoot of School of Lies, I have learnt a lot about children and how they can surprise you at every step of the way. This unique series is inspired by real events that I have heard of, and brings an uncanny spin to it as it reveals what goes on behind the closed doors of a boarding school”.

School of Lies, a series from BBC Studios India, also casts Varin Roopani, Divyansh Dwivedi, Aryan Singh Ahlawat, Hemant Kher, Parthiv Shetty, Adrija Sinha, and Aalekh Kapoor.

More From Showbiz:

Shahid Kapoor fights drug lords and cops in ‘Bloody Daddy’ trailer

Shahid Kapoor fights drug lords and cops in ‘Bloody Daddy’ trailer
Nitesh Pandey dies: Farah Khan reacts over shocking news

Nitesh Pandey dies: Farah Khan reacts over shocking news
Richa Chadha reacts to debate around Cannes being 'fashion' event

Richa Chadha reacts to debate around Cannes being 'fashion' event

Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls depression 'urban issue', Gulshan Devaiah reacts

Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls depression 'urban issue', Gulshan Devaiah reacts
Saif Ali Khan team up with 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand after 2007: Reports

Saif Ali Khan team up with 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand after 2007: Reports
'Om Shanti Om' actor Nitesh Pandey dies at the age of 51

'Om Shanti Om' actor Nitesh Pandey dies at the age of 51
Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' first look comes out tomorrow

Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' first look comes out tomorrow
Jr NTR's 40th birthday: Fans spill goat blood on the actor's poster

Jr NTR's 40th birthday: Fans spill goat blood on the actor's poster

Kangana Ranaut lends support to 'The Kerala Story' amid ban calls

Kangana Ranaut lends support to 'The Kerala Story' amid ban calls
Amitabh Bachchan sheds light on fears that actors, performers face

Amitabh Bachchan sheds light on fears that actors, performers face

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announces 'grand celebration, stay tuned'

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announces 'grand celebration, stay tuned'
Sanya Malhotra recalls more than one horrifying harassment incident

Sanya Malhotra recalls more than one horrifying harassment incident