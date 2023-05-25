King Charles, Camilla honour people in Northern Ireland

King Charles and Queen Camilla honoured people in Northern Ireland Wednesday with a tea and cake party in the grounds of Hillsborough Castle.



The royal couple arrived in Belfast, their first visit to Northern Ireland since they were officially crowned earlier this month.

According to palace, “Guests from across Northern Ireland gathered for tea and cake in the grounds of Hillsborough Castle this afternoon, hosted by The King and Queen.”

Those invited were selected for their extraordinary work in the fields of youth, community, diversity and sustainability.

Earlier, King Charles and Camilla were greeted by hundreds of well-wishers in Newtownabbey, where they opened a new Coronation Garden.

King Charles also held meeting with Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris during his visit to the Hillsborough Castle, in Hillsborough.

This is King Charles and Camilla’s first visit to Northern Ireland since he was anointed and crowned on May 6 in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades.