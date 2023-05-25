 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday May 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles, Camilla honour people in Northern Ireland

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 25, 2023

King Charles, Camilla honour people in Northern Ireland
King Charles, Camilla honour people in Northern Ireland

King Charles and Queen Camilla honoured people in Northern Ireland Wednesday with a tea and cake party in the grounds of Hillsborough Castle.

The royal couple arrived in Belfast, their first visit to Northern Ireland since they were officially crowned earlier this month.

According to palace, “Guests from across Northern Ireland gathered for tea and cake in the grounds of Hillsborough Castle this afternoon, hosted by The King and Queen.”

Those invited were selected for their extraordinary work in the fields of youth, community, diversity and sustainability.

Earlier, King Charles and Camilla were greeted by hundreds of well-wishers in Newtownabbey, where they opened a new Coronation Garden.

King Charles also held meeting with Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris during his visit to the Hillsborough Castle, in Hillsborough.

This is King Charles and Camilla’s first visit to Northern Ireland since he was anointed and crowned on May 6 in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades.

More From Royals:

Protestor confronts Kate Middleton in London

Protestor confronts Kate Middleton in London
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry love days are numbered? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry love days are numbered?
Prince William concerned for Prince Harry’s safety

Prince William concerned for Prince Harry’s safety
Royals urged ‘step in’ for Prince Harry on basis of familiar protection fears video

Royals urged ‘step in’ for Prince Harry on basis of familiar protection fears
Prince William, Kate Middleton have ‘big burden’ to keep royal family relevant video

Prince William, Kate Middleton have ‘big burden’ to keep royal family relevant

Princess Charlotte already ‘taking charge’ at public royal events video

Princess Charlotte already ‘taking charge’ at public royal events

Why Princess Anne’s sapphire engagement is rarely seen in appearances video

Why Princess Anne’s sapphire engagement is rarely seen in appearances
King Charles, royal family warned of serious threats

King Charles, royal family warned of serious threats
Prince Harry likely to suffer fresh blow as case against him proceeds in US

Prince Harry likely to suffer fresh blow as case against him proceeds in US
Kate Middleton, William 'star' power to be used by King Charles: 'Natural appeal' video

Kate Middleton, William 'star' power to be used by King Charles: 'Natural appeal'
Prince Harry 'sad' nighttime routine shows he is 'depressed' after US move video

Prince Harry 'sad' nighttime routine shows he is 'depressed' after US move
King Charles arrives in Northern Ireland for first visit since coronation

King Charles arrives in Northern Ireland for first visit since coronation