Meghan Markle’s £14 bookmark breaks the internet

The Duchess of Sussex’s latest literary accessory vanished from virtual shelves in under 24 hours, marking the second time in a month that one of her bookmarks has flown out of stock.

Under her lifestyle label As Ever, Meghan introduced a fresh design stamped with the words “Hold that thought,” priced at £14.83 and fans did just that before clicking “buy.”

The slim page-holder arrived alongside curated bundles themed around slow afternoons and cosy evenings.

While the standalone piece is gone for now, shoppers can still snap it up as part of gift sets ranging from £35.60 to £129.05.

The speedy sell-out follows January’s debut design, which carried the handwritten phrase “fell asleep here” and was crafted in partnership with a female-led workshop in the New Forest.

That first drop also disappeared quickly though once deliveries landed, not everyone was impressed.

Social media critics wasted no time dissecting the product, with some questioning its quality after a video circulated appearing to show it slipping from a page.

Supporters praised the UK craftsmanship and snapped up the new release without hesitation, applauding the duchess’s flair for turning a simple reading tool into a talking point.