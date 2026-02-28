Prince Harry surrenders crown for Meghan, Archie, Lilibet

With Meghan by his side, Harry seemingly shed his playboy past for a purpose-driven present, embracing a life of responsibility and unwavering devotion.

It might not be wrong to say that the once-wild prince has transformed into a man on a mission for Meghan's sake, prioritising love, family and the woman who inspired his greatest evolution.

However, some believe "the Duke is now 100 percent a house husband." it can not be contradicted as this notion also aligns with the logic explained above.

There's no doubt, the Duke's devotion to his loved ones is now his greatest priority. Six years on from their departure from royal duties, the Sussexes' lives look markedly different.

There is an undeniable shift in roles within the household, with Meghan now widely viewed as the family's primary earner through business ventures.

A media outlet, citing a source, claimed: "Harry has completely recalibrated his priorities. He is the one doing the morning routine, the pickups, the beach walks with the kids. In many ways, he is 100 percent a house husband, and he is comfortable with that."

Prople, close to the Duke, knows that he dislikes the Hollywood circuit and parties. He tolerates it for Meghan's sake. Harry's upbringing within the royal family left him conflicted about public life.

He was born into an institution built on duty and visibility and he felt at ease in it. According to those familiar with his thinking, the Prince still feels what Archie and Lilibet are missing in terms of history and connection. However, at the same time, he believes he has given them something more valuable – freedom.