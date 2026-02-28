William's coronation oath: Will it change Britain forever?

Amid chaos of controversies and scandals, King Charles and heir Prince William have been urged to redefine the monarchy for the ages.

The King and the future monarch have received calls to restore the monarchy to a unifying symbol after the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The former Duke of York's arrest led to fresh scrutiny and heckling for members of the monarchy, despite his release under investigation on February 19.

Royal historian David Starkey weighed in on the matter, saying the situation surrounding Andrew "is very simple".

"A lot of people like humiliating others, and there's a witch hunt underway. We're being treated to the spectacle of a pillory," he told The Telegraph.

The expert went on to share his thoghts on the current situation and challenges the monarchy faces, saying: "Right now, the British are in a periodic fit of morality. I'm not remotely defending [Andrew]; he's an individual of no merit.

"If the police find a provable case against Andrew, he should be tried, but that should be the end of the matter. I'm not interested in a ritual debagging for the sake of it."

Starkey went on to explain why the change is inevitable, adding: "The future doesn't lie in Charles flying across the world to wear funny clothes and rub noses or William banging on about ecology and mental health, these are increasingly political causes."

He sares his thoughts about the future of the Firm with an advise to the heir to the British thone, saying: "We should be restoring the monarchy to a unifying national symbol in the place of a vague, meaningless mish-mash of words like tolerance and diversity. What we really need is a revived parliamentary monarchy as the apex of a revived parliamentary constitution."

He hopes the process would begin at the next coronation, where William would "solemnly promise and swear to govern the people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland according to the statutes in Parliament agreed on and the laws and customs of the same".

The royal historian feels "this would re-establish the sovereignty of parliament both internally" and would build a "strengthened oath of allegiance" between the monarchy and the nation.

Alarmingly, support for the monarchy has dropped since Andrew's arrest, with only 28 per cent of Britons feeling the royal family have dealt with the situation well, according to Ipsos.

As per the latest survey, Generation Z are the most negative about the royals, with 39 per cent thinking it would be better for the UK if the monarchy were abolished.

Commenting on the findings, Keiran Pedley, Director of UK Politics at Ipsos, said: "These findings suggest that the latest Andrew revelations have damaged the Royal Family in the court of public opinion."