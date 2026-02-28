Princess Anne hosts heart-melting Windsor reception

Princess Anne stepped out to honour a different kind of royal service on Friday, held in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Anne attended a special reception celebrating the dedicated volunteers behind Hearing Dogs, shining a spotlight on the people who quite literally help change lives one bark at a time.

From training highly skilled assistance dogs to caring for canine mums and supporting families through Hearing Link Services, the room was filled with individuals whose quiet commitment has made a profound difference.

The gathering recognised decades of collective dedication. Volunteers have not only helped prepare hearing dogs for their vital roles, but have also organised local initiatives.

Princess Anne applauds the real heroes

They raised awareness about hearing loss and provided both emotional and practical guidance to those navigating it.

Their work has restored confidence, strengthened independence and rebuilt connection for thousands across the UK.

Guests were introduced to incoming President Dr Michelle King, as well as newly appointed trustees and Chair-Elect Harry Hayer.

Dr King, who lives with progressive genetic hearing loss, brings first-hand understanding alongside her leadership.