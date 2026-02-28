King Charles depends on royal swiss army knife to keep Buckingham running

King Charles seems to have found his MVP in the trenches of monarchy life.

The spotlight isn’t on Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne, or Princess Catherine.

According to royal insiders, the King’s secret weapon behind the scenes is actually his younger brother, Prince Edward.

According to royal author Robert Jobson, Edward brings exactly what the King needs right now is steadiness.

“In Edward, the King has found a trusted, steady hand, dependable, and discreet,” Jobson told the Daily Express.

“Supported by his equally grounded wife, Sophie, he offers a sense of normality and reliability that resonates with the public.”

That “sense of normality” is no small thing. As the Firm has juggled high‑profile events, diplomatic engagements, and sensitive personal health news from senior royals.

In that glare, he has been a sort of Swiss Army knife ready for whatever task quietly crops up.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, may have sidestepped headlines in the past, but observers note she’s become essential to Edward’s appeal and to the palace’s broader public image.

Praised for her warm engagement with charities, veterans, and families, she has been a comforting figure for well‑wishers during a challenging time for the monarchy.

Their teamwork came into sharp focus in 2024, when both King Charles and Kate shared their own cancer diagnoses with the public.

Some palace watchers joke that Edward doesn’t need a flashy nickname; he simply gets the job done.