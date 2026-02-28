 
King Charles' 'trusted' hand hosts Central Asian leaders in London

The Duke of Edinburgh engages students in luncheon for cultural programs

February 28, 2026

King Charles' 'trusted' hand hosts Central Asian leaders in London

The Duke of Edinburgh hosted an elegant luncheon at Lancaster House on February 25, bringing together the foreign ministers of Central Asia in a rare gathering. 

The event saw ministers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan convene under one roof, with HRH at the centre of discussions highlighting the UK’s ongoing engagement with the region.

The luncheon wasn’t also served as an inspiring platform for young Central Asian students, who were given the opportunity to meet the Duke and hear firsthand about the UK’s initiatives in education, cultural exchange, and international collaboration. 

Programs such as Chevening, El‑Yurt Umidi, and the Oxford Hub were spotlighted as pillars supporting talent, leadership, and global connections in the region.

Duchess Sophie's husband engaged warmly with attendees, fielding questions from both ministers and students alike. 

Joining HRH were the five Central Asian foreign ministers alongside Lord Alderdice, adding an extra layer of gravitas to a luncheon that blended diplomacy, education, and international friendship.

