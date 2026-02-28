King Charles backs due process while Andrew insists story isn’t over

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is keeping his head down but not, according to friends, his fighting spirit.

The former Duke of York is said to be adamant that he will “clear his name,” insisting the storm surrounding him is far from the final chapter.

After spending 11 hours in custody at Aylsham police station, Andrew was released while investigations continue into allegations of misconduct in public office linked to his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Since then, he has largely vanished from public view. His current base is Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate a far cry from Royal Lodge, which he vacated earlier this year.

Both properties became focal points for police activity, with officers combing through Royal Lodge for nearly a week and conducting searches at Wood Farm on the day of his arrest.

By Tuesday, Thames Valley Police confirmed their search operations in Berkshire had concluded.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright revealed the scale of public attention surrounding the case, stressing that investigators need “time and space” as inquiries remain ongoing.

While King Charles swiftly issued a statement backing the police and declaring that “the law must take its course,” a confidant claims Andrew feels deeply wronged and believes his brother has not shielded him from the fallout.

Despite continued financial support and accommodation on the Sandringham Estate, the former duke reportedly sees himself as having been dealt a harsh hand.

Meanwhile, Westminster has added another layer to the saga. MPs have agreed to release files concerning Andrew’s 2001 appointment as UK trade envoy, opening the door to renewed scrutiny of past decisions.