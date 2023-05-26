 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to father P Khurrana days after his demise

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

Ayushmann Khurranas father P Khurrana passed away on May 19
Ayushmann Khurrana's father P Khurrana passed away on May 19

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti’s father P Khurrana, a renowned astrologer, died on May 19; the former paid a tribute to him days after his death. 

Taking it his Instagram, Ayushmann shared a series of pictures from his last rites and wrote: “Pita jaisa banne ke liye bahut duur jaana padta hai apne pita se.”

“Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai ki papa bahut duur aur bahut qareeb hain humare.”

“Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour and the most beautiful memories. Jai jai.”

Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to father P Khurrana days after his demise

The Vicky Donor actor’s father was admitted to a hospital two days before his death as he was suffering from a heart disease. The final rites of P Khurrana were performed by his two spectacular sons in Chandigarh.

Ayushmann and Aparshakti were spotted at the site of the cremation along with their wives Tahira Kahyap and Aakriti Ahuja, reports India Today.

One of Aprashakti Khurrana’s spokesperson released an official statement on May 19 confirming the death of his father.

"It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss."

More From Showbiz:

Ali Fazal shares bts pics of 'Kandhar' with Gerard Butler

Ali Fazal shares bts pics of 'Kandhar' with Gerard Butler
Shabana Azmi on doing 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': 'I surrendered myself'

Shabana Azmi on doing 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': 'I surrendered myself'
Salman Khan all set to host 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

Salman Khan all set to host 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'
Kartik Aaryan bids farewell to his character 'Sattu' in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Kartik Aaryan bids farewell to his character 'Sattu' in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'
'The Kerala Story': Adah Sharma talks about film's 'factual authenticity'

'The Kerala Story': Adah Sharma talks about film's 'factual authenticity'

Priyanka Chopra’s 'Citadel': Amazon Prime confirms season 2

Priyanka Chopra’s 'Citadel': Amazon Prime confirms season 2
Sanya Malhotra shares working experience with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan'

Sanya Malhotra shares working experience with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan'
Ranbir Kapoor thinks THIS actor as ideal babysitter for Raha

Ranbir Kapoor thinks THIS actor as ideal babysitter for Raha
Karan Johar drops first glimpse of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Karan Johar drops first glimpse of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'
Divya Dutta opens up about her 'huge crush' on Farhan Akhtar

Divya Dutta opens up about her 'huge crush' on Farhan Akhtar
Juhi Chawla feels 'proud' as daughter graduates from Columbia University

Juhi Chawla feels 'proud' as daughter graduates from Columbia University
Aditi Rao Hydari makes 'dreamy' appearance at Cannes 2023, rumoured BF reacts

Aditi Rao Hydari makes 'dreamy' appearance at Cannes 2023, rumoured BF reacts