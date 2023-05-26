Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to father P Khurrana days after his demise

Ayushmann Khurrana's father P Khurrana passed away on May 19

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti’s father P Khurrana, a renowned astrologer, died on May 19; the former paid a tribute to him days after his death.

Taking it his Instagram, Ayushmann shared a series of pictures from his last rites and wrote: “Pita jaisa banne ke liye bahut duur jaana padta hai apne pita se.”

“Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai ki papa bahut duur aur bahut qareeb hain humare.”

“Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour and the most beautiful memories. Jai jai.”

The Vicky Donor actor’s father was admitted to a hospital two days before his death as he was suffering from a heart disease. The final rites of P Khurrana were performed by his two spectacular sons in Chandigarh.

Ayushmann and Aparshakti were spotted at the site of the cremation along with their wives Tahira Kahyap and Aakriti Ahuja, reports India Today.

One of Aprashakti Khurrana’s spokesperson released an official statement on May 19 confirming the death of his father.

"It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss."