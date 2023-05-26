Roger Waters under fire for wearing 'Nazi-inspired' costume during Berlin show

Former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters is under fire once again over alleged anti-Semitic behaviour.

The rock star is accused of displaying Nazi-like symbolism and making assumed-offensive remarks about Holocaust sufferer Anne Frank. The incident was enough to vex the Israeli authorities as indicated by a tweet by the State of Israel.

“Good morning to every one but Roger Waters who spent the evening in Berlin (Yes Berlin) desecrating the memory of Anne Frank and the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust,” read the tweet.

However, during his two-night stint at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin Roger Waters reiterated he is not an anti-Semite. “The show will start in 10 minutes and a court in Frankfurt has ruled that I am not an antisemite… just to be clear, I condemn antisemitism unreservedly,” The singer reportedly announced while on stage.

The concert took place after a court in Frankfurt ruled that the city could not annul a planned May 28 show by Waters after city officials labelled the singer “one of the most widely known antisemites in the world.”

Reportedly the most distasteful was the part of the show featured names of activists killed by authorities, including anti-Nazi activist Sophie Scholl, Mahsa Amini, who was murdered by Iran’s morality police as well as George Floyd and Anne Frank, according to Billboard.

Waters has previously been condemned for comments made about the State of Israel, comparing it to the apartheid regime of South Africa and Nazi Germany.

Representatives for Roger Waters have not responded to a request for comment.