 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Hanks honored with doctorate at Harvard University

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

Tom Hanks received the honorary degree at the 372nd graduation ceremony of Harvard University
Tom Hanks received the honorary degree at the 372nd graduation ceremony of Harvard University

Harvard University bestowed an honorary Doctor of Arts degree upon the legendary actor Tom Hanks on Thursday, further adding to his extensive collection of accolades.

Introducing Hanks by some of his most iconic roles, Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow called Hanks, “Wilson’s bestie, Buzz’s buddy, Ryan’s savior, [and] America’s dad.”

Bacow sang praises of Hank’s wide range of roles, “with wit and grace, grit and gumption, his performances tap the heart and soul and show us why in Tom we trust.”

Hanks, 66, was amused when he was gifted a Wilson volleyball – a reference to his 2000 hit Cast Away.

During his 30-minute acceptance speech, Hanks touched on racism and said, “For what are we all, but human?"

Referring to himself as an “armchair historian who reads non-fiction for pleasure,” he talked about justice in America.

“If you live in the United States of America, the trust is sacred, unalterable, chiseled into the stone of the foundation of our republic,” he said.

“When it comes to our race, there are many models, but only one chassis. None of us are super, but we are the Americans, unique in our willingness to admit that when it comes to our race, we are all but human”

Meanwhile, Hanks’s family has told PEOPLE that the delighted actor has asked them to call him a doctor. His son Truman says, “I’m calling him doctor — even if it’s only honorary”.

More From Entertainment:

Is Jeff Bezos engaged to Lauren Sánchez? Find out

Is Jeff Bezos engaged to Lauren Sánchez? Find out
German police issue statement on incident involving Roger Waters

German police issue statement on incident involving Roger Waters
Kevin Feige hails Robert Downey Jr’s casting as Tony Stark

Kevin Feige hails Robert Downey Jr’s casting as Tony Stark
Cher reveals Tina Turner was ‘really happy’ before her death

Cher reveals Tina Turner was ‘really happy’ before her death
Celine Dion turning into 'human statue' after neurotic condition video

Celine Dion turning into 'human statue' after neurotic condition
‘Hijack’ trailer: Idris Elba plays fearless negotiator in electrifying thriller

‘Hijack’ trailer: Idris Elba plays fearless negotiator in electrifying thriller
Kim Kardashian begins filming for 'American Horror Story'

Kim Kardashian begins filming for 'American Horror Story'
Is the feud over? Kim and Kourtney Kardashian step out together

Is the feud over? Kim and Kourtney Kardashian step out together
Celine Dion announces cancellation of ‘Courage World Tour’ over health concerns

Celine Dion announces cancellation of ‘Courage World Tour’ over health concerns
'Yellowjackets' star Christina Ricci recounts filming 'torturous' finale scene

'Yellowjackets' star Christina Ricci recounts filming 'torturous' finale scene
Rachel Brosnahan lauds flawless ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ finale

Rachel Brosnahan lauds flawless ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ finale
Sia rewards her favourite ‘Survivor’ contestants $130,000

Sia rewards her favourite ‘Survivor’ contestants $130,000