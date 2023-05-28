Penelope Cruz signs on as brand ambassador for major airline

Emirates has recently announced that Penelope Cruz, the Academy Award-winning Spanish actress and philanthropist, will be joining the airline as its brand ambassador, starting this summer.



Cruz, who has been a frequent flyer on Emirates flights and has visited Dubai numerous times in the past, expressed her passion for the Emirates brand during a photo shoot held on the airline's iconic Airbus A380 aircraft.

Cruz eagerly stated, "I'm thrilled to partner with Emirates after years of traveling with them on some of the most special trips in my life."



From June, television networks worldwide will broadcast advertisements featuring Cruz, with versions available in both English and Spanish. The commercials will revolve around the theme of 'travel is not just about the end destination; it's also about how you get there.'

Cruz intends to showcase the luxurious amenities provided to passengers flying in Emirates' First and Business Class. The highlights will include the A380 Onboard Lounge's selection of beverages, the showers available on board, the top-notch in-flight entertainment system, and even the indulgence of caviar.

Moreover, Cruz aims to emphasize the spaciousness of Premium Economy seats, allowing viewers to appreciate the comfort they offer. She will interact with Emirates' cabin crew in multiple languages, providing a glimpse of the airline's diverse and engaging service. Notably, Emirates boasts the world's largest in-flight TV screen, a 32-inch full HD LCD screen as part of its ICE in-flight entertainment system.