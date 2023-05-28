Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl’s reunion after 13 years: Deets inside

 
Ellen Pompeo and Katherine Heigl will reportedly be reunited for the first time in 13 years after the latter left Grey's Anatomy in 2010.

The actresses will be paired up for Variety’s Actors on Actors where they will engage in one-to-one conversation about their life and career.

According to Daily Mail, Ellen showed support to Katherine last year on her Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo podcast.

In 2009, the Ugly Truth actress appeared on Late Night with David Letterman and revealed that her typical work day was 17 hours and that it was “cruel and mean” on Grey’s Anatomy sets.

To this, Ellen defended her co-star and stated, “I remember Heigl said something on a talk show about the insane hours we were working and she was 100% right.”

The actress continued, “She said that today, she'd be a complete hero. But she's ahead of her time, made a statement about our crazy hours and of course, let's slam a woman and call her ungrateful.”

Ellen further said, “Heigl was telling the truth. She wasn’t lying.”

Heigl later told Washington Post, “I may have said a couple of things you didn't like, but then that escalated to ‘she's ungrateful’, then that escalated to ‘she's difficult,’ and that escalated to ‘she's unprofessional’.”

Meanwhile, fans express their excitement as they will be able to see Katherine and Ellen together after 13 years.

The show will reportedly air on June 15. 

