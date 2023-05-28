 
Showbiz
Sunday May 28, 2023
Model Nimra Jacob accuses Hasnain Lehri of physical assault, verbal abuse

Pakistani models Nimra Jacob (left) and Hasnain Lehri. — Instagram/@_findingnim/@hasnainlehri
Pakistani models Nimra Jacob and Hasnain Lehri were allegedly involved in a heated argument at the back stage of a fashion show of this year's Textile EXPO as the former accused the latter of physical assault and verbal abuse. 

A video of the argument was shared on Instagram in which the two showbiz personalities — in the presence of other models — could be seen engaging in a verbal fight. 

"He just put his hands on me [...] I am so shook right now, I am still shaking," said Jacob as other female models surrounded her looking extremely petrified. 

Following the incident, Jacob demanded that their safety should be taken seriously. 

Taking to Instagram, Jacob shared a series of Stories saying, "You can't mistreat me. You can't threaten me. You can't bully me. And you surely will not put your hands on me without consequences," the model said.

She continued to say: "We, in the fashion industry, have seen too much abuse, disrespect, and complete, utter negligence for our safety to tolerate it anymore. I have no space in my heart for forgiveness when it comes to abuse, harassment, bullying, assault, etc.

"Without any plausible cause, threats were made at me. I was verbally abused and physically assaulted. My property was taken and used to blackmail me. My female colleagues were harmed in the process of trying to protect me."  

Giving more details about the incident, Jacob further said: "This all happened at work, where I made sure to bring it to the attention of the management that I was being threatened by the perpetrator before he even became violent. The management should have taken action the first time I mentioned concern for my safety. 

"I'm lucky there were eyewitnesses to this man's horrific actions. From his threats to his violence, some people witnessed it all. As traumatised as I am, I'm not standing alone. 

"I refuse to let anyone abuse, threaten, intimidate, or belittle my colleagues or myself in any way. Today I stand to let you know that I will call out these abusers, harassers, and bullies for exactly who/what they are. Every single one of them." 

She further wrote, "If we want the industry to be a safe space, we need to take a stand and collectively check disrespect at the door. We need to demand accountability for those who are supposed to ensure our safety at work. And demand zero tolerance for the perpetrators involved in spewing such violence and aggression at the workplace. I'm done with this toxic, abusive culture. No more! Enough is enough," she concluded her Instagram post. 

Lehri, on the other hand, did not give any statement regarding the incident and the allegations levelled against him by Jacob. 


