 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry invites Lizzo to be 'American Idol' judge

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 30, 2023

Katy Perry invites Lizzo to be American Idol judge
Katy Perry invites Lizzo to be 'American Idol' judge

Katy Perry is making her wish public about getting Lizzo as a fellow judge on the American Idol show.

In a chat with Buzzfeed Celeb's Puppy Interview, the Roar singer voiced his support to rope in the pop star on the judging panel.

“I’d like Lizzo to come and join American Idol. This is an invitation from me, Katy Perry,” adding, “Lizzo, I’m asking you to join the panel. I’m feeling a little outnumbered on the testosterone. I could really use some bold, honest, hot takes.”

This came amidst the Dark Horse singer, who wished not to be the only woman on the panel.

“Probably being a woman and having a strong opinion,” she continued. “I also think that what’s really challenging is only one person wins this contest. I would say that the top 20 are all superstars and I would never want to sing after them because they can sing better than all of us.”

More From Entertainment:

Benedict Cumberbatch survived an 'angry chef' attack at home

Benedict Cumberbatch survived an 'angry chef' attack at home

Kanye West wife taking 'control of her life' after 'getting married'? video

Kanye West wife taking 'control of her life' after 'getting married'?
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' MIGHT return, director teases

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' MIGHT return, director teases
HBO chief casts doubts on 'Jon Snow' spinoff

HBO chief casts doubts on 'Jon Snow' spinoff

Holly Willoughby has no plans to step down after Phillip Schofield scandal

Holly Willoughby has no plans to step down after Phillip Schofield scandal
Dancer gives Channing Tatum a run for his money with 'Pony' performance

Dancer gives Channing Tatum a run for his money with 'Pony' performance

Will Smith's daughter Willow shares cryptic post

Will Smith's daughter Willow shares cryptic post
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez celebrate engagement with $4,000 wine

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez celebrate engagement with $4,000 wine
Lizzo calls out offensive signs at BottleRock festival

Lizzo calls out offensive signs at BottleRock festival

Beyonce opens up on iconic performance with daughter Blue, sparks reactions video

Beyonce opens up on iconic performance with daughter Blue, sparks reactions
Cindy Crawford celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary

Cindy Crawford celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary

Bill Hader says Barry’s THIS act was his ‘big turning point’

Bill Hader says Barry’s THIS act was his ‘big turning point’