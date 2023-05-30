 
Tuesday May 30, 2023
Shabana Azmi credits Javed Akhtar's ex-wife for her friendly bond with Farhan, Zoya

Javed Akhtar was first married to Honey Irani
Shabana Azmi, while speaking at Filmfare, revealed that her friendly relationship with Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar is because of JAved Akhat;s ex-wife, Honey Irani.

During her interview, Shabana stated: "We are very friendly. I have a great relationship with them based on friendship and trust. I value Farhan and Zoya very much and I think they value me. I think a lot of that credit goes to their mom Honey.”

“I must say that she was very generous. If she had decided that the kids would not be friends with me, then they couldn’t have been friends with me."

 "So, I have to accept in all honesty that I owe it to Honey that I have such a beautiful relationship not only with her children but also with her.”

The 72-year-old actor further added: “We have a beautiful, happy bond. And I don’t poke my nose in their business. If I feel there is something they would rather not talk about, I do not talk about it."

Honey was Javed's first wife and is mother to Fahan and Zoya. The duo parted ways in 1978. Later in 1984, the legendary poet and writer tied the knot with Shabana.

On the professional front, Shabana Azmi is gearing up to feature in Karan Johar’s upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, reports Pinkvilla.

