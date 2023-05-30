'Succession' actress Sarah Snook embraces motherhood

Sarah Snook, known for her captivating portrayal of Shiv Roy on 'Succession,' has officially become a mother

Sarah Snook, known for her role in the hit series Succession, shared some exciting news with her fans.

The 35-year-old actress revealed on Monday that she and her husband, Dave Lawson, have welcomed their first child.

Snook posted an Instagram photo of herself and her newborn watching the finale of Succession, which aired the day before.

In the caption, Snook chose to let the picture speak for itself and did not explicitly mention her baby. However, she did share a heartfelt reflection now that Succession has come to an end.

She expressed her gratitude for the show and the incredible experiences and talented people she had the opportunity to work with throughout its run.

Snook wrote, "It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with…it breaks my heart that it is all over."

"But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges, and triumphs, to be able to break at all…so that makes me grateful."

She continued, "I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support," presumably referring to her newborn.

Snook had initially announced her pregnancy during the premiere of Succession's fourth season. She attended the event wearing a body-hugging black one-piece, proudly displaying her baby bump.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Snook expressed her excitement about her pregnancy, saying, "It's exciting! I feel great," as she affectionately touched her belly.

With the arrival of her first child and the conclusion of Succession, Sarah Snook embarks on a new chapter in her life, filled with joy, gratitude, and the memories of her time on the show.