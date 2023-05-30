Kate Middleton's 'convict cousin' shares interesting things about Princess of Wales

Australian man David Willis, who reportedly discovered he's a distant relative of Kate Middleton through an Ancestry DNA test, has shared amazing details about him and Prince William's wife.

The 54-year-old, who claimed to be the fourth cousin of Princess Wales, is now lovingly called a "queen" by his friends.

Highlighting interesting similarities between him and Kate, David said: "I thought, what do Kate Middleton and I have in common? We both have smashing smiles, great dress sense and we’re distant cousins."

He added: "I have blue blood – my friends call me a queen – I truly am!"



Willis seems to be over the moon to have connection with the Princess. He hopes to one day meet her in person, and joked he might "extend (his) invitation to Kate", according to Independent.

David’s mum "still won’t believe him" despite the genetic evidence, as she "always understood (their) roots to be working class", but his cousins "are loving" the royal connection.

On his father’s side, he has discovered that "they were a boat full of convicts", so he now likes to jokingly refer to himself as "Kate’s convict cousin."



David said: "I researched my family on both sides, and that’s when it came up with an interesting connection. No one believed me – I had to double check the paperwork, and I thought what better way of doing it than testing my DNA through Ancestry. I was able to just submit my DNA to finally prove and say to everybody that I got my research right."