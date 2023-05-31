 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Soul Man' star John Beasley passes away at age 79

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 31, 2023

The Soul Man star John Beasley passes away at age 79
'The Soul Man' star John Beasley passes away at age 79

John Beasley, famously known for his roles in Everwood and The Soul Man, passed away following hospitalization.

The actor’s son Mike announced the heartbreaking news on Facebook with an emotional note for his father as he dubbed him his “hero.”

Beasley was hospitalized after his health "unexpected turn for the worst" following testing on his liver, revealed The Hollywood Reporter.

Announcing his death, Beasley’s son wrote, "Man... you know this is a part of life...but that doesn't make it any easier. I lost my best friend today.”

“They say you shouldn't ever meet your heroes because they don't turn out to be who you thought they were. That is so wrong. My hero was my father,” he added.

Expressing gratitude to his late father, Mike penned, “Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. Love you more."

Before his death, the actor revealed that his passion for acting began after he participated in theater at a young age.

"I knew those things would come, even when I was in college," he told American Theatre. "I dropped out early because I didn't feel I really needed a college degree to pursue what I wanted to do in life. Bottom line, I worked."

More From Entertainment:

Azealia Banks warns Taylor Swift not to date Matty Healy in scathing rant

Azealia Banks warns Taylor Swift not to date Matty Healy in scathing rant
Gigi Hadid 'concerned' for Taylor Swift amid Matty Healy romance

Gigi Hadid 'concerned' for Taylor Swift amid Matty Healy romance

Channing Tatum hails daughter Everly for ‘inspiring’ Sparkella book

Channing Tatum hails daughter Everly for ‘inspiring’ Sparkella book
Lily-Rose Depp reveals if her ‘The Idol’ character is based on Britney Spears

Lily-Rose Depp reveals if her ‘The Idol’ character is based on Britney Spears

American singer DaniLeigh under arrest on DUI after hit-and-run in Miami Beach: Report

American singer DaniLeigh under arrest on DUI after hit-and-run in Miami Beach: Report
Riley Keough seemingly receives cold shoulder from grandma Priscilla Presley video

Riley Keough seemingly receives cold shoulder from grandma Priscilla Presley
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz reunite with Victoria, David at Elton John concert

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz reunite with Victoria, David at Elton John concert

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber step out for PDA-filled stroll in Los Angeles

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber step out for PDA-filled stroll in Los Angeles
Kanye West rebuilds life with Bianca Censori after getting cancelled over anti-Semitism video

Kanye West rebuilds life with Bianca Censori after getting cancelled over anti-Semitism