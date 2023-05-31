'The Soul Man' star John Beasley passes away at age 79

John Beasley, famously known for his roles in Everwood and The Soul Man, passed away following hospitalization.

The actor’s son Mike announced the heartbreaking news on Facebook with an emotional note for his father as he dubbed him his “hero.”

Beasley was hospitalized after his health "unexpected turn for the worst" following testing on his liver, revealed The Hollywood Reporter.

Announcing his death, Beasley’s son wrote, "Man... you know this is a part of life...but that doesn't make it any easier. I lost my best friend today.”

“They say you shouldn't ever meet your heroes because they don't turn out to be who you thought they were. That is so wrong. My hero was my father,” he added.

Expressing gratitude to his late father, Mike penned, “Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. Love you more."

Before his death, the actor revealed that his passion for acting began after he participated in theater at a young age.

"I knew those things would come, even when I was in college," he told American Theatre. "I dropped out early because I didn't feel I really needed a college degree to pursue what I wanted to do in life. Bottom line, I worked."