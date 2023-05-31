 
Showbiz
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone reminisces about ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ on 10th anniversary

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor played the lead roles in the 2013 hit ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor played the lead roles in the 2013 hit ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’

Deepika Padukone recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her hit film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani by taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane. 

The actress, who starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the movie, shared a post on social media featuring a clip of herself in character as Naina Talwar.

She posted video clips from the film to her stories, captioning them, “A piece of my heart…” continuing in the next story, “and soul…”

On the beloved film’s 10th anniversary, director Ayan Mukerji also penned a lengthy note saying, “Almost everything that I experienced as a 20-year-old is packed into the film- ambition, romance, friendship.”

Actress Kalki Koechlin also reminisced about the film in a touching note, “How we’ve all grown and learnt since then and yet some things I can’t imagine any different, like @deepikapadukone will always be teaching us a dance step we can’t follow, @adityaroykapur will always be our big Lebowski, Ranbir will always play a prank that makes us squeal and @ayan_mukerji will always ask us uncomfortably personal questions that lead to the best conversations loved the memories we collected here, happy 10 years guys,”

Released in 2013, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was a coming-of-age romantic drama that struck a chord with audiences across India. The film's catchy soundtrack Badtameez Dil, beautiful locations, and talented cast made it a box office hit, and it continues to be a fan favorite even a decade later.

