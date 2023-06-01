 
Royals
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
Princess Charlotte would not want 'burden' of titles from King Charles

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Princess Charlotte will not be keen in keeping a lot of Royal roles, says expert.

The only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who could become Princess Royal and Duchess of Cambridge when her father makes King, will not keep many jobs for herself.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond tells OK! Magazine: "I think we will be in a very modern era when the time comes. I question whether Charlotte will want to be burdened with more titles.

"She might be a working woman by then. Things could change so much in the next generation.

"The natural option it would seem to me is that she might become Princess Royal. That's the much more traditional route that the eldest daughter becomes Princess Royal so if I was going to put money on it, it would probably be that.

"But I also think that she might just feel she wants to remain as just Princess Charlotte. We've got William and Catherine who quite often tell the public to call them by their first names, so maybe their daughter will follow suit.

"Perhaps Charlotte will not even use the Princess title by the time she's grown up and definitely won't want to be burdened with more titles."

