King Charles crucial trip comes to screeching halt amid new conflict

UK government hit with last-minute 'wobble' over US tour

Source involved in planning reveals surprising details about tensions

King Charles and Queen Camilla had reportedly had been preparing for an important trip across the pond when an unexpected turn of events brought it all to a sudden halt last-minute.

Last year, the royal family had hosted US President Donald Trump for an unprecedented second state visit, with full pomp and circumstance, as per the request of the UK government.

There had been reports that preparations were already underway as the White House had sent an official invite to Buckingham Palace. Charles and Camilla were due to fly to Washington D.C. at the end of the month for a three-day visit, which would have coincided with the 250th anniversary celebrations for America.

However, now according to a DailyMail report, the trip is being delayed after the US-Iran conflict broke out last week.

The UK government is responsible to sign off the plans, there had been a last-minute “wobble”, per a Whitehall source involved with the planning of the trip.

“The plans were first put on pause in early February. Apart from everything else, there has been a noticeable lack of progress on the technology-related trade deals which were agreed during Trump’s visit,” the source said.

Trump had described Keir Starmer as ‘not Winston Churchill’ for initially refusing to get involved in the conflict, which led to the latest setback. Senior government officials believe that the trip should be postponed until the tensions have subsided.

The source also noted that the “pomp and ceremony” would feel “incongruous and insensitive” during such a critical time.